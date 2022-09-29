Junet Mohammed Attacks President William Ruto’s Speech at the National Assembly 

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has attacked President William Ruto speech that he delivered on Thursday at the National Assembly during the opening of the 13th parliament.

Junet claimed that Ruto was just making promises and attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The President looked like someone who was still in campaign mode, still talking about issues of hustlers and bottom-up in the judiciary,” Junet said.

He also noted that President William Ruto’s speech is the shortest he has seen in history.

“The shortest speech I have ever seen in parliament, by the President. Looks like there were no serious issues to discuss with the Kenyan people,” he said.

Junet chided the head of state for issuing more promises instead of delivering.

“I don’t know is it promises, over promises, over promises? The issues to deal with NSSF, the savings he is talking about, all those issues should have been covered in the manifesto when he was campaigning.” He added.

President Ruto in his speech said that the Kenya Kwanza Government would reform the social security scheme.

“We intend to overhaul our social security infrastructure to make it inclusive, to encourage those excluded to save. I will be proposing a national savings drive to encourage those in the informal sector to set up their retirement savings plan. For every two shillings saved in the scheme, up to a maximum of Ksh.6,000 a year, the government will contribute one shilling,” President Ruto said.

In his speech to a joint Parliamentary sitting, President Ruto reiterated prior remarks in which he criticized the current savings structure as ‘unhelpful’ to Kenyans.

“There is no retired Kenyan today who is living on their NSSF retirement benefits. The meagre current contribution of Ksh.200 a month adds up to Ksh.72,000 over 30 years. There is no rate of return on earth that could grow this into adequate pension,”

“For Kenya to grow to an upper middle-income country, we need to invest at least 25 percent of our GDP. Our current national savings rate is below 10 percent of our GDP which translates to an investments-savings deficit of 15 percent of GDP.” He said.

