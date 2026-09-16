Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Junet Urges Babu Owino to Return to ODM

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Junet Mohamed

File image of Junet Mohamed

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has urged his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino to return to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), amid infighting within the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 16, in Migori, Junet sensationally claimed that Babu called him, crying over Linda Mwananchi.

“There is infighting within Linda Sponsor, which has now become Linda Sifuna. Yesterday Babu Owino called me, and he was crying like a three-year-old baby.

“He told me that he did not know that those in Linda Mwananchi were taking him in the wrong direction,”  he claimed.

Junet advised Babu to consider returning to ODM if he intends to pursue the Nairobi governor’s seat in the 2027 General Election.

“Babu, please come back home to ODM. Let us build the party together so that we can help you if you want to become the governor,” the Suna East MP added.

File image of Babu Owino.

File image of Babu Owino.

His remarks come a day after Babu clarified reports of having a fallout with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Babu maintained that he supports  Sifuna’s presidential ambitions in next year’s general election.

“Those who are in doubt about the relationship that I have with my brother Sifuna, you have to know that I have no particular challenge or problem with him,” said Babu.

The Embakasi East lawmaker also announced he would scale down his participation in Linda Mwananchi rallies as he concentrates on his campaign for the Nairobi governorship.

“I want to shift my focus to Nairobi and deliver it to Linda Mwananchi. And also mobilising and campaigning for Linda Mwananchi,” he said.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Why Babu Owino Won’t Attend Every Linda Mwananchi Rally Anymore

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino says he will no longer attend every Linda Mwananchi rally, as he turns his attention to building his campaign...

18 hours ago

News

Nairobi Police Boss Bars Political Rallies From CBD

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has announced that large political rallies will not be allowed in Nairobi CBD on Sunday. Speaking on Saturday,...

4 days ago
Rigathi Gachagua Rigathi Gachagua

Politics

It’s Not the Right Time to Pick 2027 Opposition Flagbearer – Gachagua Tells Babu Owino

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that the opposition should not rush to name its 2027 presidential candidate.  Speaking in Oregon, USA, Gachagua...

4 days ago

Politics

Governor Orengo Claims Assassination Attempt After Convoy Vehicle Torched in Migori

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that an attempt was made on his life after his official vehicle was allegedly sprayed with live bullets...

August 30, 2026