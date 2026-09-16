Junet Urges Babu Owino to Return to ODM

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has urged his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino to return to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), amid infighting within the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 16, in Migori, Junet sensationally claimed that Babu called him, crying over Linda Mwananchi.

“There is infighting within Linda Sponsor, which has now become Linda Sifuna. Yesterday Babu Owino called me, and he was crying like a three-year-old baby.

“He told me that he did not know that those in Linda Mwananchi were taking him in the wrong direction,” he claimed.

Junet advised Babu to consider returning to ODM if he intends to pursue the Nairobi governor’s seat in the 2027 General Election.

“Babu, please come back home to ODM. Let us build the party together so that we can help you if you want to become the governor,” the Suna East MP added.

His remarks come a day after Babu clarified reports of having a fallout with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Babu maintained that he supports Sifuna’s presidential ambitions in next year’s general election.

“Those who are in doubt about the relationship that I have with my brother Sifuna, you have to know that I have no particular challenge or problem with him,” said Babu.

The Embakasi East lawmaker also announced he would scale down his participation in Linda Mwananchi rallies as he concentrates on his campaign for the Nairobi governorship.

“I want to shift my focus to Nairobi and deliver it to Linda Mwananchi. And also mobilising and campaigning for Linda Mwananchi,” he said.