Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Justus Murunga’s Widows Demand Ksh 10m from Matungu MP’s Alleged Baby Mama

Avatar

By

Published

Justus Murunga
Matungu MP Justus Murunga

(KDRTV) – The widows of Matungu MP Justus Murunga have asked the court to compel the lawmaker’s alleged baby mama to deposit Ksh 10 million as security for delaying his burial. Murunga died of suspected COVID-19 on November 14.

Agnes Wangui successfully blocked Murunga’s burial until the hearing and determination of a case in which she wants her two children recognized as Murunga’s children. She says the MP sired the kids, aged seven and three years, with her and wants DNA results to ascertain the same. She also wants the two to be involved in their father’s burial.

Read Also: Why Murunga’s Body was Transferred to Lee Funeral Home

However, Murunga’s two widows; Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga told the court on Thursday that they are not opposed to a DNA result and the petitioner taking part in the funeral.

They argued that the delayed funeral, over the court order, has subjected them to a prolonged state of mourning and depression.

Through lawyer Patrick Lutta, they told the court that the delayed burial has subjected the family to huge financial expenses in terms of mortuary fees and hosting guests at the MP’s three homes.

Read Also: Why Boni Khalwale is the man to Beat in Matungu

“Mourners are meeting daily in Nairobi, Lugari, and at the constituency. Body preservation is also attracting bills. The speaker (of National Assembly) among other dignitaries planned to attend the burial,” said lawyer Lutta.

However, Wangui’s lawyer Danstan Omari told the court to reject the request for Ksh 10 million security fee, saying it was mischievous.

The court will rule on Friday on whether the lawmaker will be buried on Friday.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi

Politics

Ken Okoth’s Baby Mama Anne Thumbi in Trouble with Raphael Tuju

(KDRTV) – Nairobi County’s Jubilee nominated MCA Anne Thumbi has been summoned to the party headquarters over disciplinary allegations. Thumbi, who rose to fame...

1 day ago
Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures

Politics

President Uhuru Insists He Won the 2017 Elections But Raila Rejected the Results

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time revisited the issue of the contested 2017 elections, revealing that he won the ballot...

1 day ago
DPRUTO2 DPRUTO2

Politics

DP William Ruto Not Invited to BBI Signature Launch

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is not on the list of guests invited to the launch of BBI signatures at the Kenya International...

1 day ago
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Emerges from Hideout after Missing BBI Launch

(KDRTV)  – Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that the country can still have a non-contested referendum despite the launch of the collection of...

1 day ago