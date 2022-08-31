Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kakamega Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa Sends Message to Malala After Beating him in the polls

By

Published

Barasa Malala 1320x740 1

Kakamega County Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa has praised former Senator Cleophas Malala for his valiant effort in the race to succeed outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a message posted on Facebook, Barasa expressed his willingness to work Malala regarding the transformation of Kakamega County.

“It is not a contest if you do not have opponents. To our opponents, led by Senator Cleophas Malala, you brought out the best in us. While the best agenda carried the day, our doors will always be open for your input on how to best serve our people.

“I urge our supporters to embrace one another, like brothers and sisters, and together we take Kakamega County forward,” Barasa wrote.

Malala has so far conceded defeat to Fernandes Barasa and has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for a fair, free and credible election.

“I congratulate governor-elect, Hon. FCPA. Fernandes Barasa and his team for their win. It is deserved and indisputable. I am ready to offer any part of my manifesto that they may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega. I also laud IEBC for conducting free, fair, credible, and verifiable elections.

“Not all losses are losses, some are lessons. Time is high for Kakamega County residents, regardless of their political side to rally behind the Governor for the county to realize her full socio-economic potential. We live to fight another day,”  Malala stated.

Read Also: Kakamega Tycoon Alleges Senator Malala Scored D- in KCSE

In the gubernatorial election, which was carried out on Monday, August 29, Barasa who was the victor garnered 192,929 votes while Cleophas Malala got 159,508.

In Mombasa Azimio’s Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir won the gubernatorial race after defeating Hassan Omar Sarai of Kenya Kwanza.

Shariff got 119,083 votes against Omar’s 99,108 votes A number of UDA leaders who leading campaigns for Omar have also conceded defeat including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Also Read: Big Names Who Have Lost Seats So Far

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020