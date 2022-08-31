Kakamega Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa Sends Message to Malala After Beating him in the polls

Kakamega County Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa has praised former Senator Cleophas Malala for his valiant effort in the race to succeed outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a message posted on Facebook, Barasa expressed his willingness to work Malala regarding the transformation of Kakamega County.

“It is not a contest if you do not have opponents. To our opponents, led by Senator Cleophas Malala, you brought out the best in us. While the best agenda carried the day, our doors will always be open for your input on how to best serve our people.

“I urge our supporters to embrace one another, like brothers and sisters, and together we take Kakamega County forward,” Barasa wrote.

Malala has so far conceded defeat to Fernandes Barasa and has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for a fair, free and credible election.

“I congratulate governor-elect, Hon. FCPA. Fernandes Barasa and his team for their win. It is deserved and indisputable. I am ready to offer any part of my manifesto that they may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega. I also laud IEBC for conducting free, fair, credible, and verifiable elections.

“Not all losses are losses, some are lessons. Time is high for Kakamega County residents, regardless of their political side to rally behind the Governor for the county to realize her full socio-economic potential. We live to fight another day,” Malala stated.

In the gubernatorial election, which was carried out on Monday, August 29, Barasa who was the victor garnered 192,929 votes while Cleophas Malala got 159,508.

In Mombasa Azimio’s Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir won the gubernatorial race after defeating Hassan Omar Sarai of Kenya Kwanza.

Shariff got 119,083 votes against Omar’s 99,108 votes A number of UDA leaders who leading campaigns for Omar have also conceded defeat including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

