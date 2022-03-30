Connect with us

Politics

Kakamega Tycoon Alleges Senator Malala Scored D- in KCSE

Cleophas Shimanyula Kakamega Homeboyz FC Club

Renowned businessman Cleophas Shimanyula has pledged to use his fortune to guarantee Senator Cleophas Malala does not win the Kakamega governorship.

Speaking during an interview with Nyota Tv on Tuesday, March 29, the business magnet alleged that Malala scored a D- in maths and is not qualified to run the Kakamega county finances.

“Malala scored a D- (Minus) in Mathematics, he cannot handle county finances. I will spend three-quarters of my wealth to campaign for Fernandes Barasa,”Shimanyula quipped.

He went on to note that former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) CEO Fernandes Barasa is the only qualified gubernatorial aspirant in the Kakamega race having handled billions of shillings in his tenure at the company.

“Fernandes amekuwa CEO wa KETRACO… amehandle more than 50 billion, 30 billion, and even 65 billion na ameindesha bila wasiwasi licha ya changamoto kidogo kidogo za hapa na pale,” he stated.

He further alleged that Deputy President William Ruto paid Boni Khalwale Ksh 3 million to drop his quest for the Kakamega governorship in favor of Malala.

“Na tena nikwambie ukweli hata Khalwale kupoteza hii kiti, alipatiwa mlungula wa KSh 3 million na akashawishiwa,” Shimanyula said.

According to the Kakamega billionaire, Ruto persuaded Khalwale to drop his ambitions so that Malala could stop pushing Mudavadi to deputize William Ruto in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Cleophas aliambia Ruto kwamba ukinikazania nipate hii, mimi sitaongea mambo ya Musalia Mudavadi kuwa mgombea mwenza wako tena. Na umemsikia akiongealea mambo ya Mudavadi tena tangu apewe kweli?” he remarked.

Also, Read Raila Odinga Endorses Fernandes Barasa for Kakamega Gubernatorial Seat

