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Politics

Kalonzo Endorses Mohammed Ali for Mombasa Governorship

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fronted Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat.

Speaking on Saturday, April 25, Kalonzo announced that Ali would vie for the seat on a Wiper ticket in the 2027 General Election.

“On behalf of others, I announce Mohammed Ali alias Jicho Pevu will be given a ticket of Wiper Patriotic Front for the seat. He is a governor here already,” Kalonzo declared.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intimated that, despite Ali initially announcing that he would run under the DCP party, a consensus was reached that a Wiper ticket would be more favourable.

“I would indeed love for DCP to have all seats in Nairobi, but it is not a must for it to happen. Even here in Mombasa, Mohammed Ali was in DCP, but we have agreed with my cousin Kalonzo that he will run under Wiper,” revealed Gachagua.

The DCP leader explained that the formula would be used across urban centres and cities to avoid infighting among parties in the opposition.

“These discussions will be held for urban centres and cities where politics is more complicated. So that we do not have friendly fires within the opposition, we sit and agree on who is the best fit, and the desired party,” added Gachagua.

On his part, Ali said his focus would be on transforming service delivery across Mombasa County.

The Nyali lawmaker added that his team is committed to what he described as liberating both the county and the country through accountable leadership.

“Tutaikomboa Mombasa na Kenya,” Ali said, expressing confidence that he has what it takes to win the seat in next year’s polls.

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