Kalonzo Fires Back: “My Plan is for Kenyans, Not Ruto!”

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has intensified the political debate, directly challenging President William Ruto’s persistent demands for the opposition to present an alternative development plan. Musyoka states that his vision for Kenya is intended for the citizens, not for the President’s review, signaling a strategic shift in the opposition’s approach.

President Ruto has frequently criticized the opposition, labeling their “Ruto Must Go” slogan as mere “sloganeering without a plan” and likening it to “wash wash conmanship” – a term for fraudulent schemes. He has repeatedly challenged his critics to offer tangible solutions and alternative policies for the country’s economic, educational, health, and employment challenges, rather than just rhetoric.

However, Kalonzo, currently out of the country for “strategic planning for a better Kenya,” has firmly stated his intention to unveil his comprehensive plan directly to Kenyans. He reiterated that the primary agenda remains to oust Ruto through the ballot in the 2027 General Elections, citing concerns over policies such as the housing levy and the Social Health Authority (SHA). “I will make my plan for Kenya for Kenyans to review, not Ruto. Agenda No. 1 is #RutoMustGo,” the former Vice President declared on his X account.

This exchange comes amidst a broader political climate where the opposition, including Kalonzo, has been urged to articulate their post-Ruto agenda more clearly. The focus has shifted from mere criticism to a demand for concrete proposals, a sentiment echoed by the emergence of figures like Chief Justice David Maraga, who is reportedly presenting his plans to the electorate.

Furthermore, Kalonzo has been actively engaging on other critical national issues. He recently penned a letter to President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, demanding consultations on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), emphasizing the need for an inclusive process to prevent a partisan electoral body and potential instability.

Despite past proposals from President Ruto to join his government, which Kalonzo declined, opting to remain in opposition, the Wiper leader remains steadfast in his current political stance. He has consistently maintained that the opposition’s goal is to defeat Ruto democratically at the polls, not through unconstitutional means.

