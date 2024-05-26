Kalonzo Issues Demands To Ruto Over US Trip

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now wants President William Ruto to disclose all details of his recent trip to the United States.

In a statement on Sunday, May 26, Kalonzo said the decision of the President to use a private jet to travel to the US instead of Kenya Airways should be closely scrutinized.

“It is in this spirit that I challenge William Ruto to lay bare all the facts regarding his recent overseas trip to the US. The Sh.200 million used to hire the Dubai private jet vis-à-vis using our National Carrier Kenya Airways needs further examination,” Kalonzo Stated.

The former Vice President also questioned the US’s decision to confer Kenya the status of a major non-NATO ally.

Kalonzo expressed fears that the agreement would expose Kenya to heightened terror threats.

“As a country, we are still paying the heavy price of the August 7, 1998, US Embassy bombings where 213 Kenyans lost their lives. Given our geographical location, Kenyans need to know the security implications of being designated a non-NATO ally,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader also raised concerns about the deployment of 1000 Kenyan police to Haiti.

“The deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti in spite of a Justice Chacha Mwita judgment that deemed such actions as illegal and unconstitutional, is in contempt of the High Court,” he added.

President Ruto on Sunday defended his move to use a private jet to the US. Ruto explained that the private jet was the cheapest option compared to airlines operating between Kenya and the United States.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ,” said Ruto.

