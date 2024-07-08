Kalonzo Issues Issues Demand To IG Koome After Alleged Abduction Of MCA

The Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) on Monday demanded the release of Makueni County nominated MCA Assembly Abanas Wambua.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, the Kalonzo-led party said the nominated MCA was reportedly abducted by persons posing as police on Saturday morning in Makindu.

The opposition party noted that Wambua’s abduction has caused distress among his family, coworkers, and friends.

“Hon. Abanas Wambua, alias Councillor Kana, the Nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) – Makindu Ward, was abducted by police personnel in Makindu on Saturday morning and forced into a car that sped away towards Mombasa County.

“Hon Wambua’s whereabouts have been unclear for the past 48 hours, causing distress among his family, coworkers, and friends,” read the letter in part.

Wiper Party also strongly condemned the suspected abduction, labeling it a gross violation of human rights.

“We demand that Hon. Wambua be released immediately and returned to his family in Makindu, Makueni County. We also demand that the government immediately end these illegal actions and release all others who have been arbitrarily arrested,” Wiper added.

The letter also reminded Inspector General Japhet Koome of his constitutional obligations to uphold the right to liberty and security and to prevent arbitrary arrest and detention.

The Azimio-affiliated party additionally said they would hold the Police IG responsible for any harm that has occurred on the nominated MCA.

“All state officers, including the police, must preserve these rights and treat all citizens with dignity and respect.

“We shall hold you personally responsible for everything and any harm that has occurred to Hon. Wambua,” the letter stated.

