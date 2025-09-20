Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo: Lies Won’t Stop My 2027 Presidential Bid

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vehemently dismissed circulating rumors of his withdrawal from the 2027 presidential election, stating his unwavering commitment to be on the ballot. In a bold video statement released on Friday, September 19, Musyoka accused bloggers aligned with the Kenya Kwanza administration of orchestrating a smear campaign to spread these “falsehoods.”

“When did these claims of me stepping down from the 2027 Presidential elections emerge? I know all my enemies are suffering, because they know I will definitely be on the ballot come 2027, God willing,” Musyoka declared, leaving no doubt about his intentions.

The veteran politician’s resolute stance comes amidst persistent pressure and speculation regarding his political future. He has been a consistent target of calls to defect from the United Opposition and join President William Ruto’s camp. High-profile figures, including Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, have publicly urged Musyoka to consider aligning with the government.

Wetang’ula, on June 9, advised Kalonzo, “To my brother Kalonzo, don’t allow anybody to make friends or create enemies for you. Your friends are not necessarily someone’s friends, and your enemies are not someone’s enemies.”

However, Musyoka has consistently rebuffed these offers. “I will never join this rogue and criminal regime, and I refuse to participate in any type of dialogue with a regime that has our children’s blood on its hands,” he stated unequivocally.

The rumors of Musyoka’s potential defection have been fueled by various instances, including a fake social media post in August purporting his appointment to a diplomatic mission in Côte d’Ivoire by President Ruto, which Musyoka swiftly flagged as false.

Furthermore, his absence from a homecoming event for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sparked speculation about his alignment within the opposition. Migori Senator Eddy Oketch even suggested that Musyoka might soon join a partnership between Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

Despite these ongoing narratives, Musyoka remains steadfast. His declaration reaffirms his commitment to the United Opposition and sets the stage for a potentially charged 2027 presidential contest.

