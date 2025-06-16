Connect with us

Opinion

Kalonzo Rejects Kindiki’s Overtures Vows Opposition Unity Amidst 2027 Elections

By

Published

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has firmly rejected recent overtures from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who sought to persuade him to join the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

Musyoka’s strong stance comes amidst Kindiki’s tour of the Ukambani region, where he praised Kalonzo’s leadership and expressed a desire for political cooperation.

Kalonzo dismissed Kindiki’s efforts as a “diversionary” tactic aimed at fracturing the united opposition. He unequivocally stated his unwillingness to work with a government he accuses of having “Gen Z blood on their hands,” referencing the deaths of protesters, including Albert Ojwang, during recent demonstrations.

“I cannot work with or meet up with people with Gen Z blood on their hands, including that of Albert Ojwang,” Kalonzo declared, adding, “Kenyans know the truth, Mr HalfTam: I will always be on the side of the people.” He also challenged Kindiki to apologize for the deaths that occurred during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Despite Kindiki’s public statements of respect for Kalonzo, referring to him as his “big brother,” and his insistence on not engaging in public feuds with those he respects, he warned that continued “falsehoods” would lead to a direct confrontation.

Kindiki had previously cautioned Kalonzo against “cousin politics” and being misled by opposition figures.

Kalonzo, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the opposition, stating his intention to work with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

He asserted that his opposition is not personal against Kindiki but a matter of principle concerning the country’s direction under Ruto’s leadership.

Kalonzo’s rejection of the ruling coalition’s advances underlines the ongoing political maneuvering as the 2027 elections draw closer, with the Wiper leader positioning himself as a formidable opponent to the current regime.

