Kamket Dumps Gideon Moi For President Elect William Ruto 

Tiaty Member of parliament William Kamket has dumped the Azimio faction for William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The move was announced by the President elect on his Twitter account as he welcomed Kamket to his camp.

” Working together is imperative for the full realization of the economic objectives we promised the people of Kenya. I am pleased to welcome Tiaty MP William Kamket to Kenya Kwanza. ” Ruto wrote.

Over the years, William Kamket, a close supporter of Gideon Moi, has been a scathing opponent of the DP.

Kamket at one point requested the DP to quit for allegedly hindering efforts to combat corruption. He said that Dr. Ruto should resign if he was dissatisfied with the manner in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was combating corruption and accused him of defending individuals implicated in scandals.

However he recently astonished many in the political world by congratulating the President-elect on his contentious victory.

“Congratulations to President-Elect William Samoei Ruto. This election was a marathon. No one can run against a Kalenjin man in a marathon and expect to win. Hard work pays,” said Kamket.

“To all Pokot Nation, the President of Kenya is William Ruto. The people have spoken, and I also affirm. We should accept,” Kamket added.

At the time, Kamket’s statements were interpreted as an indication that he would switch his political allegiance to the next president.

William Kamket retained his seat in the most recent election on a Kanu ticket, becoming the lone Azimio la Umoja One Kenya MP in Baringo County, a region considered to be a stronghold of Dr. Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. However, the Tiaty constituency is viewed as a stronghold for the Kanu party.

Kamket’s party leader Gideon Moi was floored in the Baringo Senatorial race by William Cheptumo of the UDA party.

