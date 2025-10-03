KANU Endorses Gideon Moi’s Political Comeback in Baringo Senate By-Election

Gideon Moi, the national chairman of the Kenya African National Union (Kanu), has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming senatorial by-election in Baringo County. The move, announced by Kanu on Thursday, October 2, 2025, marks a significant return to elective politics for Moi, who previously held the seat before his defeat in the 2022 general election.

Kanu’s decision to endorse Moi followed “extensive consultations, deliberations, and consensus within the party and with the people of Baringo,” according to a statement released by the party. This strategic nomination depicts Kanu’s commitment to providing experienced and visionary leadership at a pivotal moment for both Baringo County and the nation.

Upon accepting the party’s endorsement, Moi expressed profound gratitude to Kanu members, supporters, and the residents of Baringo for their “patience, confidence, and steadfast support.” He pledged to lead a “people-driven campaign anchored on inclusivity, accountability, and service,” emphasizing his commitment to addressing the needs of all and working towards a united and prosperous Baringo. Manasse Nyainda, Kanu Director of Communications, voiced the party’s confidence that Moi’s candidature will “resonate widely with the electorate,” citing his deep ties to the county and extensive experience.

The Baringo senatorial seat became vacant following the unfortunate passing of William Cheptumo in February 2025. Cheptumo, a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, had unseated Moi in the fiercely contested 2022 general election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled the by-election for November 27.

Moi is now set to face Kiprono Cheburet, who secured the UDA party nominations with 48,791 votes, outperforming his closest rival, Tobole Kipsang, who garnered 30,897 votes. The by-election is not merely a local contest; it sparks a bitter rivalry between Kanu, one of Kenya’s oldest political parties, and the ruling UDA. More significantly, it represents a renewed confrontation between President William Ruto and Gideon Moi, whose political animosity intensified during the 2022 elections when Moi openly opposed Ruto’s presidential bid.

During the 2022 campaigns, President Ruto had vowed to politically challenge Moi in the Rift Valley, a promise he delivered on, leading to Moi’s defeat and a sweeping victory for UDA candidates in the region. For Gideon Moi, this race transcends a mere challenge to Ruto; it is a crucial bid to redeem his political standing and restore the legacy of the Moi family, once a dominant force in Rift Valley politics, which saw its influence diminish after the last election, including the loss of his brother Raymond Moi’s parliamentary seat.