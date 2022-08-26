Karua Reveals Team Of 21 Hackers Who Rigged Them Out

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has alleged that 21 individuals who had access to the IEBC system rigged them out on August 9 General elections.

Karua claims that among the 21 individuals two are Kenyan while the rest are foreigners.

She claims that the rigging began as early as March through intrusion into and tampering with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) systems by foreign nationals.

Karua asserts that the meddling led to manipulation and alteration of voter turnout and Kiems kit data on election day and the subsequent announcement of William Ruto as President-elect.

The former Justice Minister who is one of petitioners claims that the 21 people, who are not IEBC personnel, tampered with data and election results produced by the presiding officers in the field, jeopardizing the fairness of the vote.

“There was an elaborate and fraudulent premeditated scheme to interfere with and undermine and defeat the integrity, credibility and security of the presidential election. The interference was intended to alter the true results of the presidential election,” She claims.

In a 45-page affidavit,Martha Karua swears that Wafula Chebukati is also accountable for 12 electoral offenses.

“Mr Chebukati was personally continuously deleting and uploading different result declaration forms Form 34A, 34B and 34C even after the declaration of the final ‘outcome’ on August 15, 2022, as shown by the use of his credentials in the logs of the IEBC portal,” Karua alleges.

She also claims that a laptop belonging to a Mr. Koech Geoffrey Kipngosos, an agent of the United Democratic Party, was discovered in the verification auditorium at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas, Kenya.

According to Karua, the laptop was connected to a network on the outside, where forms 34A were “temporarily stored, downloaded, and then re-uploaded to the IEBC portal through an application for sharing data.

