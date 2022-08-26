Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Karua Reveals Team Of 21 Hackers Who Rigged Them Out

By

Published

p9Zgx1COAy1DSHeozmk1PsC61mPb5y9sIuoaoj7c

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has alleged that 21 individuals who had access to the IEBC system rigged them out on August 9 General elections.

Karua claims that among the 21 individuals two are Kenyan while the rest are foreigners. 

She claims that the rigging began as early as March through intrusion into and tampering with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) systems by foreign nationals.

Karua asserts that the meddling led to manipulation and alteration of voter turnout and Kiems kit data on election day and the subsequent announcement of William Ruto as President-elect.

The former Justice Minister who is one of petitioners claims that the 21 people, who are not IEBC personnel, tampered with data and election results produced by the presiding officers in the field, jeopardizing the fairness of the vote.

“There was an elaborate and fraudulent premeditated scheme to interfere with and undermine and defeat the integrity, credibility and security of the presidential election. The interference was intended to alter the true results of the presidential election,” She claims.

In a 45-page affidavit,Martha Karua swears that Wafula Chebukati is also accountable for 12 electoral offenses.

“Mr Chebukati was personally continuously deleting and uploading different result declaration forms Form 34A, 34B and 34C even after the declaration of the final ‘outcome’ on August 15, 2022, as shown by the use of his credentials in the logs of the IEBC portal,” Karua alleges.

She also claims that a laptop belonging to a Mr. Koech Geoffrey Kipngosos, an agent of the United Democratic Party, was discovered in the verification auditorium at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas, Kenya.

According to Karua, the laptop was connected to a network on the outside, where forms 34A were “temporarily stored, downloaded, and then re-uploaded to the IEBC portal through an application for sharing data.

Also Read: Meet Five Established Lawyers Likely to Represent Raila Odinga’s Case at Supreme Court 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020