Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri Joins UDA to Challenge Sakaja for Nairobi Governor Seat in 2027

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and declared his intention to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, setting up a potentially competitive race for control of City Hall.

Karauri was unveiled at the party’s Nairobi headquarters on Monday, November 9, by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. His entry into the ruling party comes a week after incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja defected to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Today, I take a new political step by joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as I pursue my ambition to serve Nairobi as Governor in 2027,” Karauri stated.

The move gives the former SportPesa chief executive a new political platform as he seeks to lead the capital. Karauri entered Parliament in 2022 after winning the Kasarani seat as an independent candidate. Before joining politics, he worked as a Kenya Airways pilot for 11 years, including five years as a captain, and co-founded SportPesa.

His entry into UDA also comes amid growing criticism of Sakaja’s leadership. Karauri has previously accused the governor of failing to address persistent problems in the county, including flooding, poor roads, garbage collection, collapsed buildings and unpaid bursaries.

In an earlier statement, Karauri said: “Sakaja won Nairobi on a UDA ticket. He’s not leaving UDA because of any problem with the party — he’s running to ODM because he thinks a new colour will make people forget his record. Collapsed buildings, flooding, garbage, unpaid bursaries and four years of City Hall mess,”

Karauri has outlined proposals to audit buildings and development approvals, improve revenue collection and redirect county spending towards essential services. He has also pledged to improve water supply, clear blocked drainage systems, address staffing shortages and strengthen medicine supplies in county health facilities.

The Nairobi gubernatorial contest is already attracting several prominent political figures. Sakaja is expected to seek re-election on an ODM ticket, where he could face Makadara MP George Aladwa, who is also pursuing the party’s nomination.

Other reported aspirants include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and businesswoman Agnes Kagure. Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has also expressed interest in the seat on a UDA ticket.

Despite his unveiling, Karauri said he would respect the outcome of UDA’s party primaries, setting the stage for a nomination contest within the ruling party ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.