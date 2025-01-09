Connect with us

Kenya Airways To Resume Direct Flights To Angola

Kenya and Angola have committed to work together to ensure Kenya Airways resumes direct flights to Luanda, Angola, beginning in March this year.

In a statement, President William Ruto said the commitment was made during a meeting with President João Lourenço of Angola at the Angolan presidential palace in Luanda on Wednesday.

The Head of State noted that the move will mark a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Angola will work towards waiving visa requirements for Kenyans visiting the country, reciprocating Kenya’s earlier gesture.

“This move will enable our professionals like teachers to access Angola much more easily,” President Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed pertinent issues in the African continent, including peace in the Great Lakes region, institutional reforms of the African Union, and the elections of the chairperson of the African Union Commission next month.

President Ruto invited President Lourenço for a retreat in Kenya later this month ahead of the AU Heads of State Summit in February.

On the Luanda Process for Peace in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the two leaders appreciated the need for a joint meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) to consolidate the initiative.

“Peace and security in our continent is of paramount importance to us all, and we are keen to have a process that incorporates all and ensure its success,” President Ruto explained.

Ruto also requested his Angolan counterpart for support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission chairpersom position.

President Ruto arrived in Luanda on Tuesday evening from Accra, Ghana, where he had attended the inauguration of President John Mahama, and also discussed trade relations between the two countries with President Lourenco.

Also Read: President Ruto Attends Inauguration Of Ghana’s New President John Mahama

