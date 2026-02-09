Kenya And Italy Sign MoU On Education, Training And Research

Kenya and Italy on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Higher Education, Training, and Research.

The MoU was signed at State House, Nairobi, by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba and Italy’s Minister for Universities and Research Anna Maria Bernini.

In a communique, State House said the agreement between Kenya and Italy seeks to strengthen cooperation in higher education, training, and research through joint actions and programmes.

These initiatives will support the exchange of researchers, faculty members, and students, the implementation of joint research projects, and the shared use of scientific and technological infrastructure.

President William Ruto, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, said the cooperation between Kenya and Italy will facilitate greater knowledge sharing between Kenya and Italy, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The Head of State said Kenya is keen to be part of the development of artificial intelligence and to utilise it to strengthen key sectors of the country’s economy.

“We will not be left behind this time in matters of artificial intelligence. We will participate as co-creators of technology, governance, use, and benefits of artificial intelligence, “ said President Ruto.

Additionally, Ruto said the MoU will support the equipping of 70 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions with modern equipment to help learners access new technologies, knowledge, and competencies.

At the same time, Ruto said the agreement will facilitate the expansion of relations between Kenyan and Italian universities, including facilitating exchange programmes for students and teaching staff.

Bernini, on her part, said Italy is committed to the actualisation of the MoU, including implementing the mobility of students, researchers, and university teaching staff, as well as supporting the development of technology and research infrastructure to enhance human capital.