Politics

Kenya Formally Submits Raila Odinga’s AUC Candidature

By

Published

The Kenyan government on Monday formally submitted the documentation of Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said he handed over Odinga’s documents to the Dean of the Eastern Region of the AU, Dharmraj Busgeeth, Ambassador of Mauritius.

“Kenya has today, formally submitted the candidature of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson at the elections to be held during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Africa Union in Addis Ababa, in February 2025,” read the statement in part.

The Foreign Affairs PS was flanked by George Orina, Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, and key members of the Secretariat, Professor Makau Mutua and Ambassador Elkanah Odembo.

Sing’Oei noted that Kenya is supporting Mr Odinga due to his Pan-Africanist credentials, his suitability, his vast networks across Africa, and his proven competence to lead AUC Africa’s premier continental organization.

“He has served as Prime Minister and in various Ministerial portfolios and importantly as the High Representative of the AUC Chairperson on Infrastructure. He has observed several elections in Africa and has served as a peace mediator in several countries,” said the Foreign Affairs PS.

Further, he said that Odinga is an exceptional African and embodies high ethical standards, unparalleled integrity, and well-honed diplomatic skills.

“Mr. Odinga’s key focus and commitment is to harness Africa’s rich and vast human and natural resources to propel Africa towards a new era of shared prosperity.

“He envisions an African Union Commission that can deliver on the priorities of the African peoples both by catalyzing delivery on our continent and by commanding the global influence it rightfully warrants,” Sing’Oei stated.

According to the PS, Odinga’s priorities at the helm of AU will include; African Integration and Infrastructure Development, Economic Transformation, Enhancing Intra-African Trade, Financial Independence, Gender Equity and Equality, Agricultural Transformation, Climate Action, Peace and Security and Youth Empowerment Agenda for Africa.

The former Prime Minister announced his intetion to run for the AU top position on February 15 this year.

He has so far garnered the support of a number of African Heads of State including President William Ruto, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Also Read: President Ruto gets a lifeline through Raila Odinga’s breather

