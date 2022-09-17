Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya Kwanza Fronts Kimani Ichungwa & Aaron Cheruiyot for Majority Leader Positions

By

Published

FB IMG 1663424811884

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has released names of leaders who will be taking the National Assembly and Senate leadership roles. 

In the lineup unveiled during a retreat in Naivasha, the Ruto led alliance has settled on Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Inchungwa for the position of National Assembly Majority Leader deputised by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya. 

The alliance has fronted South Mugirango lawmaker Sylvanus Osoro as the Majority Whip deputised by nominated MP Naomi Waqo. 

In the Senate, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was named majority leader, with Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja chosen as his deputy.

Boniface Khalwale of Kakamega was nominated for Majority Whip, with Samburu senator Steve Lelegwe deputising him. 

Azimio la Umoja on the other hand has fielded Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi for the position of Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly.

Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohamed has been fronted as the majority whip deputised by nominated MP Sabina Chege. 

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is set to decide which faction will take the majority, with both sides vying for it.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced in the Senate that Azimio had settled for the minority side because they have fewer than one senator.

The Raila led faction has settled on Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo as the Minority Leader.

Also Read: Inside President William Ruto’s Lexus LX 570 Worth Ksh 20 Million That Has left Kenyans Talking 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020