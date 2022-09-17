Kenya Kwanza Fronts Kimani Ichungwa & Aaron Cheruiyot for Majority Leader Positions

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has released names of leaders who will be taking the National Assembly and Senate leadership roles.

In the lineup unveiled during a retreat in Naivasha, the Ruto led alliance has settled on Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Inchungwa for the position of National Assembly Majority Leader deputised by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

The alliance has fronted South Mugirango lawmaker Sylvanus Osoro as the Majority Whip deputised by nominated MP Naomi Waqo.

In the Senate, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was named majority leader, with Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja chosen as his deputy.

Boniface Khalwale of Kakamega was nominated for Majority Whip, with Samburu senator Steve Lelegwe deputising him.

Azimio la Umoja on the other hand has fielded Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi for the position of Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly.

Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohamed has been fronted as the majority whip deputised by nominated MP Sabina Chege.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is set to decide which faction will take the majority, with both sides vying for it.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced in the Senate that Azimio had settled for the minority side because they have fewer than one senator.

The Raila led faction has settled on Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo as the Minority Leader.

