Kenyans Applaud President Uhuru’s New Innovative Projects As They Denounce Ruto’s Wheelbarrows

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted a day-long cabinet retreat in Kilaguni Tsavo Resort on Friday 16th October 2020. Deputy President William Samoei Arap Ruto was also in attendance.

The Head of State arrived at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani where he received reports of several national security sector innovation projects. He inspected the projects done by young Kenyan techies.

The young minds have been working diligently to come up with innovative ideas that will assist Kenya to produce her own things as opposed to always importing.

READ ALSO: This Is The Only Man That Can Beat William Ruto If Raila And Uhuru Support Him In 2022

The theme of the exhibition was, “For Kenya, By Kenyans”. The President was very impressed by what he saw and he commended the multi-agency team that was behind the noble projects.

The Head of State is taken on a guided tour of exhibition booths by young Kenyan techies who are displaying innovative projects under the theme of 'For Kenya, By Kenyans'. pic.twitter.com/avHfLwHqvU — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 16, 2020

Kenyans online applauded him for presiding over such innovative projects. Many felt that with all that in place, the country is definitely headed in the right direction.

Others tried to compare the projects to the deputy president’s wheelbarrow and Mkokoteni narratives which appear to encourage poverty among Kenyans.

READ ALSO: This Is The Only Man That Can Beat William Ruto If Raila And Uhuru Support Him In 2022

Controversial blogger Robert Alai remarked that President Uhuru is trying to show the country to think of big tech innovations like drones and GIS mapping. With all his efforts he is flanked by a Deputy that is determined to take the country back to wheelbarrow pushing.

Alai believes that if Ruto manages to rise to power; his group will loot then tell everyone to use wheelbarrows.

President Uhuru trying to show the country to think of big tech innovations like drones and GIS mapping but here he is flanked by a Deputy determined to take the country back to wheelbarrow pushing. The group will loot then tell everyone to use wheelbarrows. Pathetic!! pic.twitter.com/zrSaKD62nn — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 17, 2020

Some netizens also feel that the Sugoi man is colonizing the vulnerable with manual and small ideas. Their imagination, vision, and aspirations have been reduced to wheelbarrows and mikokoteni, yet he lives large with his kids working big places overseas.

But to fair be to Ruto, there are those that have not been privileged with quality education. Those are the people that he is supporting so that they can earn their daily bread by making the manual jobs that they depend on easier.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.