Kiambu MCAs Ditch Ruling UDA to Join Ndindi Nyoro’s People’s Party of Kenya

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has welcomed two politicians from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) into his newly formed People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), signalling an early realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nyoro announced on Thursday that Zack Macharia, the Member of County Assembly for Kiuu Ward, popularly known as Githurai 45, in Ruiru Constituency, and Winnie Wambui, a Kiambu County MCA, had crossed over to PPK. A third MCA, Naomi Nyambura of Ruchu Ward in Murang’a County, also joined the party the same day.

“Today we have received Members of the County Assembly from Kiambu County to the People’s Party,” Nyoro said, adding that both leaders had defected from “the Wheelbarrow party UDA.”

The MP described Nyambura, who chairs the Education Committee at the Murang’a County Assembly, as a “vibrant leader.”

The defections come barely two days after Nyoro formally quit UDA and took over PPK’s leadership during a launch event at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on August 18, ending months of speculation about his political future. He cited disillusionment with the government’s performance, pointing to the “trial and error” nature of governance, rising public debt, and the strain of meeting citizens’ expectations, which he said had proved far tougher than campaigning.

The Kiharu lawmaker said he intends to work with leaders across the political divide to help build a unified national and economic agenda ahead of 2027. He has, however, ruled out admitting politicians who have previously insulted opposition figures unless they first apologise.

Nyoro’s exit from UDA is part of a broader wave of departures from Mt Kenya, where leaders such as Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha have also left the ruling party, many gravitating toward former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Nyoro and Gachagua now appear to be edging toward a working alliance, with both men signalling willingness to cooperate against the Ruto administration ahead of the next election. Gachagua has repeatedly said he is open to partnering with any leader pursuing the removal of President William Ruto from office in 2027.

For PPK, the fresh defections give Nyoro an early foothold in Kiambu County as he works to expand his political base beyond his home turf of Kiharu.