Kinangop MP Zac Thuku Mourns the Passing of His Father

Kinangop Member of Parliament Zac Kwenya Thuku is mourning the death of his father, Mzee Thuku wa Kwenya, in a deeply emotional tribute that has drawn condolences from political leaders, supporters and members of the public.

The Jubilee Party lawmaker announced the passing of his father on Sunday, May 10, through a heartfelt message shared on his social media platforms. In the tribute, Thuku described his father as a mentor, disciplinarian, teacher and spiritual guide who played a central role in shaping his life and leadership values.

“When my soul is overwhelmed, I will hide under the Rock that is higher than I,” the legislator wrote.

“This wonderful soul; my loving Dad, my instructor, disciplinarian, my first preacher and teacher, my mentor and role model. You taught me humility, respect and the fear of the Lord. You taught me courage and what leadership is and what it is not,” he added.

The MP said his father’s sacrifices, lessons and unwavering support would remain part of his life even after his passing.

“Dad, you have departed the physical realm, gone to live eternally with your maker whom you served. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifice, the love and the lessons I benefited from you Dad. Go well, it is well,” Thuku stated.

Following the announcement, condolence messages poured in from leaders across the political divide and members of the public who described the late Mzee Kwenya as a respected community figure.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan expressed sympathy to the Kinangop legislator and his family, describing the loss of a father as a painful tragedy.

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to my colleague, Hon. Zac Kwenya Thuku and his entire family following the passing of their beloved patriarch,” Keynan said.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu also joined leaders in mourning with the family, praying for strength and comfort during the difficult period.

Supporters of the MP further remembered the late Mzee Kwenya for his contribution to education and community development, with some recalling his role as a teacher and PTA chairman at Muruaki Secondary School.

The death comes at a time when several Kenyan political leaders are mourning close family members. In recent days, Nyando MP Jared Okello lost his mother, while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka also announced the passing of his mother earlier this month.

As condolences continue to stream in, family, friends and political colleagues have continued to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Mzee Thuku wa Kwenya as a man who inspired many through faith, discipline and leadership.