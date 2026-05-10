Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kinangop MP Zac Thuku Mourns the Passing of His Father

Vincent Olando

Published

Kinangop Member of Parliament Zac Kwenya Thuku is mourning the death of his father, Mzee Thuku wa Kwenya, in a deeply emotional tribute that has drawn condolences from political leaders, supporters and members of the public.

The Jubilee Party lawmaker announced the passing of his father on Sunday, May 10, through a heartfelt message shared on his social media platforms. In the tribute, Thuku described his father as a mentor, disciplinarian, teacher and spiritual guide who played a central role in shaping his life and leadership values.

“When my soul is overwhelmed, I will hide under the Rock that is higher than I,” the legislator wrote.

“This wonderful soul; my loving Dad, my instructor, disciplinarian, my first preacher and teacher, my mentor and role model. You taught me humility, respect and the fear of the Lord. You taught me courage and what leadership is and what it is not,” he added.

The MP said his father’s sacrifices, lessons and unwavering support would remain part of his life even after his passing.

“Dad, you have departed the physical realm, gone to live eternally with your maker whom you served. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifice, the love and the lessons I benefited from you Dad. Go well, it is well,” Thuku stated.

Following the announcement, condolence messages poured in from leaders across the political divide and members of the public who described the late Mzee Kwenya as a respected community figure.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan expressed sympathy to the Kinangop legislator and his family, describing the loss of a father as a painful tragedy.

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to my colleague, Hon. Zac Kwenya Thuku and his entire family following the passing of their beloved patriarch,” Keynan said.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu also joined leaders in mourning with the family, praying for strength and comfort during the difficult period.

Supporters of the MP further remembered the late Mzee Kwenya for his contribution to education and community development, with some recalling his role as a teacher and PTA chairman at Muruaki Secondary School.

The death comes at a time when several Kenyan political leaders are mourning close family members. In recent days, Nyando MP Jared Okello lost his mother, while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka also announced the passing of his mother earlier this month.

As condolences continue to stream in, family, friends and political colleagues have continued to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Mzee Thuku wa Kwenya as a man who inspired many through faith, discipline and leadership.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

IEBC Confirms Date for Ol Kalou By-Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially set Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the date for the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election in...

April 26, 2026

News

Matiang’i Addresses Allegations of Jubilee Dividing ODM

Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has dismissed allegations linking the former ruling party to divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). In...

January 7, 2026
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju

Politics

Raphael Tuju Quits Jubilee Party

Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced his resignation as a member of the Jubilee Party. In a letter to former President Uhuru...

August 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 13 073507 Screenshot 2025 06 13 073507

News

Police Officer Interdicated After Pregnant Woman Miscarried While In Custody

The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted a police officer following an incident in which a woman suffered a miscarriage while in custody at...

June 12, 2025