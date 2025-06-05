Connect with us

Politics

Kindiki Encounters Hostile Crowd in Nyeri As Locals Chant ‘One Term’ Slogan

By

Published

GsmfTP7WcAI ivN

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki encountered a hostile crowd in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Wednesday, June 4.

Kindiki was in Othaya to commission the construction of the Othaya Modern Community Stadium when he found himself walking into a political storm.

The local youths assembled outside the stadium and started chanting “one term”, a phrase that has become the rallying cry of Rigathi Gachagua’s camp.

Police officers were deployed and repulsed the youth as DP Kindiki’s event went on.

Speaking during the event, Kindiki slammed Gachagua, accusing him of misleading the Mt Kenya region.

“I respectfully ask that leaders show respect to one another. You can’t go around acting like you’re the only smart one, the only one who understands things, the only one who matters, while treating other leaders like fools. As if they know nothing and you know everything. Are you God? Isn’t it only God who knows everything?” Kindiki posed.

The Deputy President also accused Gachagua of creating unnecessary enmity by attacking artists, fellow politicians, and anyone who did not toe his line.

“Now you are attacking everyone. You attack musicians, you attack leaders, you attack anyone who crosses your path. How do you expect the world to function if you are the only one who is popular, knowledgeable, and clever? We are all important in the eyes of God. Everyone has something to contribute to society and to progress,” Kindiki added.

Further, DP Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza administration will deliver on all its pledges to Kenyans.

Also Read: Kindiki Breaks Silence After Chaos Rocks Gachagua’s Party Launch in Lavington

