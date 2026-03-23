Kindiki Fires Back at Gachagua Over Ultimatum to Address Banditry in Meru

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has fired back at Rigathi Gachagua after the latter gave him a 10-day ultimatum to address the banditry in Meru North, Meru County.

In a statement, Kindiki dismissed the ultimatum, saying banditry in the region has persisted for over a decade and intensified during periods when some of Gachagua’s allies were in charge of national security.

“I hear you have given me 10 days to address banditry in Meru North or else you will go there to incite the public to arm themselves and fight cattle rustlers.

“For your information, banditry in Meru North has been there for more than 10 years, and it became worse when some of the friends you are now frolicking with were in charge of national security,” said Kindiki.

The DP maintained that he still managed to quell the banditry in the region while serving as the Interior Cabinet Secretary from 2022 to 2024.

Kindiki also argued that Gachagua failed to address the issue when he was in office and lacks the range to lecture him over the crisis.

“You offered no support despite the high office you held then, not even a visit to Meru North to show solidarity with the people you now seem to have so much concern for,” he stated.

Kindiki noted that the clashes in Meru North resumed over the last two weeks but assured locals that the Government would act decisively to crush the criminals, just as it did in 2023–2024.

“The Government will crush the criminals, as we did in 2023- 2024. To your shock and dismay, we will succeed.

‘We are not acting because of your empty and childish threats and ultimatums, but because the Government has a duty to protect the people of Kenya and their property,” said the DP.

Gachagua on Sunday accused DP Kindiki of turning a blind eye to the conflict in Meru North while the locals are being killed and their cattle stolen.

The former DP threatened to mobilize the residents in Meru to fight the bandits if the government does not deploy police officers within ten days.

“I am giving the government of President Ruto and Kindiki 10 days to deploy security along the border with Samburu and Isiolo to protect the people of Meru from cattle rustling,” Gachagua said.

“If they don’t do so, I will have no choice but to move to the border and mobilize the people of Meru to arm themselves and defend their livestock.”