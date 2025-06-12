Kindiki Woos Kalonzo To Join Gov’t Ahead of 2027 Elections

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has wooed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the broad-based government.

Speaking during an empowerment program in the Lower Eastern region of Ukambani, Kindiki said Kalonzo is a good person and a lawyer like him.

The DP also said Kalonzo is a noble and like-minded leader who has been poisoned by those spreading ethnic divisions.

“I have seen people staying close to him (Kalonzo) to influence him in politics, he does not identify with. He is respectable and a lawyer just like me, but now the group he is working with is linking him to tribalism, but I will look for him,” said Kindiki.

He took a jibe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying he was misleading Kalonzo into politics of empty rhetoric.

“Between me and that other guy, who is Kalonzo’s true brother? Between me and that other fellow, who can direct Kalonzo on the right path and not mislead him into politics of empty rhetoric without any meaningful development for the people of Ukambani and Kenya?” Kindiki posed.

The Deputy President made the remarks in the economic empowerment engagement, an initiative that targeted women, youth, and Jua Kali groups through their SACCOs.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between Kindiki and Gachagua over governance in the Kenya Kwanza government.

