Kivutha Kibwana Named Mwananchi Party patron

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has named former Makueni Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana as patron of The Mwananchi Party.

In a post on Friday, November 6, Babu said Kibwana’s appointment is aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The lawmaker described Kibwana as a distinguished Professor of Law and a defender of human rights. Babu also praised Kibwana’s record in public service during his tenure as the Makueni County boss.

“Professor Kivutha Kibwana is a distinguished Professor of Law and a passionate defender of human rights. He was ranked among Kenya’s best-performing Governors and left a remarkable legacy through his transformative leadership and service to the people of Makueni County,” Babu stated.

Further, Babu said the party was honoured to have Kibwana take up the position, describing his appointment as an important addition to its leadership structure.

“The Mwananchi Party is honoured and privileged to have him as our PATRON,” added Babu.

Kibwana served as Makueni’s first governor between 2013 and 2022, having been elected in the 2013 General Election and securing a second term in 2017.

Before joining elective politics, Kibwana built a career in academia, constitutional law and human rights advocacy, making him an experienced figure in governance and public affairs.

The political outfit was previously known as the Muungano Party before its name was officially changed to The Mwananchi Party.

The Registrar of Political Parties officially certified the change of name on September 29, following a special resolution of the party.