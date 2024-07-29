Connect with us

Politics

KPLC’s Last Mile Project Gets Sh1.85 Billion Funding From Japan

By

Published

IMG 20201123105248

KPLC

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has boosted financing for Kenya Power’s Last Mile Connectivity Project by Sh1.85 billion.

The grant will be used to link 9,121 households in Nakuru, Kilifi, Kwale, and Nyandarua as part of the project’s Phase V.

Rosemary Oduor, Kenya Power’s General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales, stated that the company is committed to accelerating energy connections across the country to attain universal access to electricity.

“We intend to connect all of the targeted families in the four counties by January 2025.”

The financing comes two months after Kenya Power signed twenty-six contracts to implement Phase IV of the LMCP.

The French Development Agency, the European Union, and the European Investment Bank are funding the Sh27 billion project. It plans to connect 280,000 new consumers to the grid by November 2025.

The last mile connectivity project which has received Sh73.1 billion in funding to date, is based on the Kenya National Electrification Strategy, which was formed in 2015 to improve energy access for Kenyan families and businesses.

Kenya Power is the project’s implementing agency, representing the government. The first three phases of the Last Mile Project linked 746,867 households to the grid for a total of Sh51.1 billion.

Also Read: President Ruto Issues Directive After KPLC’s Nationwide Blackout

