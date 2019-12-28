Connect with us
 

Kwani Anakaa Kwenu? Tanga Tanga Members Last at Raila for Saying Ruto Must Go

34 seconds ago

unnamed 33
Ruto and Raila [Courtesy]

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga is on the receiving end of brutal attacks from Tanga Tanga over his controversial interview with Citizen TV in which he said, Deputy President William Ruto must step aside and be investigated over corruption.

The former Prime Minister said that Ruto cannot explain the source of the millions he has been dishing out to delegations who troop to his Sugoi home.

“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash?” wondered Raila.

His sentiment have not gone down well in the Tanga Tanga camp. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, asked Raila if Ruto stays at their place; Kwani anakaa kwenu?

‘Ruto must go kwani anakaa kwenu?’ Nyoro asked on Twitter.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa asked Raila where he wants the DP to go. The Mp reminded Baba that it is only Kenyans who have the mandate to decide who goes where through the ballot and they have done that in two different elections.

City lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi questioned how Raila could say such words yet he has been rejected by Kenyans in four different Presidential elections.

“BREATHTAKING from a man the Kenyan voter REFUSED to give him POPULAR MANDATE…everytime he sought it from them…1997, 2007, 2013,” reads Ahmednassir’s Tweet.

Another Tanga Tanga blogger claimed that it is the Odingas and the Kenyatta’s that have stolen billions of money since independence and they should go.

