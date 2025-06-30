Lawyer Petitions LSK to Disbar Kindiki, Murkomen Over Rights Violations

A seismic legal challenge is shaking Kenya’s political landscape as a prominent lawyer moves to strip Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen off their advocate status.

The petition, filed with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) by Nairobi lawyer Kepha Ojijo, accuses the two high-ranking officials of gross professional misconduct and egregious human rights violations during their tenures overseeing Kenya’s security docket, particularly in the context of recent youth-led protests.

Ojijo’s petition, lodged on June 30, 2025, claims that Kindiki and Murkomen, both registered advocates, have violated the Constitution of Kenya and their oaths of office by allegedly presiding over excessive brutality against citizens.

The accusations specifically reference police excesses, including deaths, injuries, abductions, and enforced disappearances of young protesters during nationwide “Gen Z” demonstrations in 2025. The motion clearly states, “The respondents continue to identify as advocates while overseeing state-sanctioned brutality. This misleads the public and demeans the integrity of the legal profession”.

The gravity of the situation is highlighted by the fact that striking off an advocate from the roll of Advocates is the most severe disciplinary action under Kenyan law, reserved for serious breaches of professional ethics or the law.

The Advocates Act (Cap 16) empowers the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal (ADT) to investigate such complaints. If found guilty, an advocate can be barred from practicing law for a minimum of five years, requiring a demonstration of full rehabilitation for reinstatement.

The LSK has faced increasing public pressure over its perceived inaction regarding the conduct of Kindiki and Murkomen. Former LSK President Nelson Havi has been vocal, warning that the society’s reputation is at stake if it fails to address the allegations. Havi specifically cited the number of people shot in police stations as justification for action against CS Murkomen, suggesting officers are complying with “unlawful and unconstitutional orders”.

Critics as well argue that the continued identification of Kindiki and Murkomen as advocates, despite the serious allegations, undermines the integrity of the legal profession. Ojijo’s petition highlights their alleged failure to take responsibility or express remorse, instead praising law enforcement’s conduct amidst rising evidence of human rights abuses.

The petition calls for an urgent Special General Meeting of LSK members to vote on their removal or, alternatively, for the matter to be referred to the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal.

This legal battle develops against a backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the government’s handling of protests. Recent reports indicate at least 19 people killed and 531 injured in protests, with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) documenting 15 cases of enforced disappearances and 179 arrests.

Furthermore, a controversial “Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024” backed by President William Ruto seeks to tighten control over public protests, with provisions that critics say could criminalize unplanned demonstrations.

The outcome of this petition will not only have significant implications for the careers of Deputy President Kindiki and CS Murkomen but also for the future of human rights and the rule of law in Kenya.

It serves as a critical test for the LSK’s commitment to upholding professional ethics and accountability within the legal fraternity.