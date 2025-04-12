Leaders Criticize Ruto Administration Over Butere Girls Incident During George Oduor’s Burial

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The burial of Raila Odinga’s longtime aide, George Oduor Nyangira, became a focal point for political discourse, with leaders using the occasion to critique the government’s handling of the controversial teargassing incident at Butere Girls High School.

The incident, which occurred following a performance of a play authored by Cleophas Malala, led to security agencies reportedly using excessive force against students. This sparked widespread outrage, and two prominent political figures—Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah—seized the opportunity to call for accountability from President William Ruto’s administration.

Sifuna Urges Ruto to Hold Subordinates Accountable

While acknowledging the difficult nature of the presidency, Senator Sifuna took aim at certain government officials, urging President Ruto to intervene and rein in those responsible for the incident.

“Your job is not easy, Mr. President, but some problems are created by people in your own camp,” Sifuna said. “There are individuals whose sole focus seems to be chasing shadows. Those responsible for the Butere Girls incident are making your work harder. You must hold them accountable.”

Sifuna also demanded that the government release funds to the ODM party, in line with constitutional mandates, reminding President Ruto of their earlier commitment to respect the rule of law under their Memorandum of Understanding.

Wajackoyah Calls for Dialogue and Reconciliation

Echoing Sifuna’s concerns, George Wajackoyah emphasized the need for the president to engage directly with the students involved in the Butere Girls incident. Wajackoyah suggested that Ruto extend an olive branch by inviting the students and their principal to State House for a conversation.

“When you go back home today, think like a president should,” Wajackoyah advised. “Invite the Butere Girls and their principal to State House. Have tea with them, thank them for their courage, and visit their school. Healing the rift will only happen through dialogue.”

Wajackoyah did not stop there. He also called on Ruto to manage his close allies more effectively, especially in times of tension. “Go and tame Farouk Kibet and others. Tell them to calm down. This country is bigger than all of us, and we can’t allow it to burn because of a few hotheads,” Wajackoyah stressed.

As the nation bid farewell to George Oduor—a man of loyalty, integrity, and service—the political climate underscored the deep divisions and highlighted the urgency of dialogue, restraint, and accountability within the current government.

Sifuna and Wajackoyah’s remarks at the burial served as a powerful reminder of the delicate balance required in leadership and governance, urging President Ruto to take decisive action to prevent further conflict.