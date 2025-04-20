Ledama Backs Unity: Narok Senator Rallies Maasai Behind Ruto-Raila Alliance

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has broken new political ground by publicly declaring his support for the unity between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga. In a passionate address, the outspoken senator emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two leaders, vowing to rally the entire Maasai community behind the emerging political alliance.

“Mimi ni mtu wa Raila. Nafurahi sana kwa sababu rais William Ruto ameshikana na Baba,” Ledama affirmed, expressing his excitement over the unexpected political partnership. “Mimi sasa nawaleta wamaasai pamoja. Hakuna maasai hata mmoja ataenda kando ya rais William Ruto.”

The senator, a long-time ally of Raila Odinga and a strong advocate for Maasai rights, said he believes this new political direction offers the best path toward achieving long-overdue development and resource equity for his community.

“Mimi nimeona njia. Nimeona njia ambayo wamaasai wote wanastahili wapitie ili tuweze kupata rasilimali zetu,” he said. “Kura zetu haziwezi kuwa chini ya milioni 1.4 na tutasupport William Ruto na Raila Odinga.”

Ledama’s remarks signal a major shift in the political landscape, especially in the Rift Valley region, where historical allegiances have often been sharply divided. His endorsement is seen as a strategic move that could consolidate support from the influential Maasai voting bloc.

“Rais William Ruto anamaanisha mema kwa nchi hii. That is what I have observed,” Ledama stated, underscoring his belief that the President’s current path aligns with national interest and the aspirations of marginalized communities.

As the political temperature rises ahead of 2027, Ledama’s move could significantly reshape alliances and voting patterns, particularly in counties like Narok and Kajiado, where the Maasai voice carries considerable weight.