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Politics

Linda Mwananchi Website Taken Offline After Massive Cyber Attacks and Data Privacy Concerns

Vincent Olando

Published

The Linda Mwananchi website, a newly launched civic mobilisation platform, has been temporarily taken offline following a wave of cyber attacks and growing concerns over user data protection, according to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The platform, which officially went live on Friday, March 13, quickly gained traction among Kenyans, attracting thousands of registrations within hours of its launch. However, the surge in engagement was soon overshadowed by technical disruptions linked to malicious online attacks.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Sifuna stated that the decision to pull down the website was necessary to allow the technical team to address security vulnerabilities and incorporate user feedback.

“What a start! Lindamwananchi.com went live yesterday, and thousands of you signed up. That’s the energy we need. On behalf of the entire team, thank you so much,” Sifuna said in a statement.

He added that the platform had faced numerous hostile attempts aimed at destabilising its systems shortly after it went live.

“Expectedly, there were thousands of malicious attacks on the website as well as hundreds of positive feedback on how we can improve. We have taken the site offline to address the issues and incorporate your ideas,” he explained.

The shutdown came amid growing online uproar after screenshots allegedly showing personal details of registered users circulated on social media. The images appeared to display sensitive information including names, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personal data linked to individuals who had signed up.

The alleged exposure of personal information raised alarm among users and digital rights advocates, with many questioning whether adequate cybersecurity safeguards had been implemented to protect citizen data.

Despite the controversy, the Linda Mwananchi initiative has attracted strong backing from several political leaders allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Supporters view the platform as a digital space aimed at mobilising citizens around governance, accountability, and public participation in national affairs.

Senator Sifuna, together with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo, has been among the key figures associated with the initiative.

In recent weeks, the trio has publicly opposed the broad-based political arrangement, arguing that it undermines the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The faction has also accused a rival political group linked to Oburu Oginga of aligning too closely with President William Ruto.

For now, developers are working to strengthen the website’s security and address the technical and privacy concerns raised by users. Sifuna assured supporters that once improvements are completed, the platform will be restored to allow Kenyans to continue registering and participating in the initiative.

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