LINDA Party Warns Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Against Using Its Name Amid Registration Battle

A fresh political dispute has emerged over the LINDA name, with the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) Party warning the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi movement against using its identity as the two sides head for a legal showdown.

LINDA officials, led by party leader Phanesio Thuku, claim the party began its registration process in November 2024 and has members across the country. They maintain that the party has complied with the requirements set by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), although it is yet to receive a formal registration certificate.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Kiambu, Thuku said the party was the legitimate holder of the LINDA name, symbols and other identifiers, accusing the Linda Mwananchi faction of infringing on its identity.

“We cannot allow anybody to infringe on our rights or use our identity,” Thuku said.

The party said the Registrar requested an additional set of documents on August 14, which it has since submitted, leaving the issuance of the registration certificate as the remaining step.

The dispute has intensified after the Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi movement challenged the decision blocking its attempt to register the name as a political party. The matter is now before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Sifuna has maintained that his faction is fighting to protect the Linda Mwananchi brand rather than establish a particular political party.

“We took the Registrar to court because we do not believe he has any reason to deny us the name. But I want to be clear: what we are fighting for is not a party. We have parties. We are fighting for a brand, our name,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator has also expressed confidence that the movement has alternative political options should its bid to secure the name fail.

The Linda Mwananchi team says the Registrar had initially agreed to reserve the name but later reversed the decision, citing another registered entity using the LINDA acronym.

The competing claims have now placed the LINDA name and identity at the centre of a legal battle, with the tribunal expected to determine the dispute as both sides seek to establish their rights ahead of the 2027 General Election.