List 6 CSs That President Ruto Retained In Cabinet

President William Ruto has started the process of forming a new broad-based Cabinet by picking the first batch of 11 nominees.

The President on Friday retained six of his initial 22 Cabinet Secretaries and named five new faces for consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

Nominees from the immediate past Cabinet are Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Aden Duale (Defence), Mrs Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), Soipan Tuya (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

Rebecca Miano was nominated as the Attorney-General.

Chirchir was previously the Energy Cabinet Secretary, while Miano was the CS Investment, Trade and Industrialisation.

The new faces nominated to Cabinet are Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Friday, President Ruto said the government was enhancing, broadening and deepening the national economic turnaround Plan as outlined in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The President also cited the necessity for a public conversation on innovative, prudent, transparent, and accountable use of public resources, along with people-friendly ways of mobilizing domestic resources and reducing public expenditure.

He also cited the imperative of addressing the challenge of public debt and the need to establish mechanisms that reduce public borrowing and insulate the country from risks associated with debt accumulation and financial management.

“It is therefore critically important to constitute a more inclusive government that unlocks the potential of citizens from all sectors to drive national transformation,” Ruto added.

The President explained that he was fulfilling his undertaking to the nation to consult widely on the establishment of a broad-based Government that would harness the enormous potential in our country and boost economic transformation and inclusive growth.

“While the events of the past month have caused tremendous anxiety, concern and uncertainty, the crisis has presented us with a great opportunity to craft a broad-based and inclusive citizen coalition for national transformation and progress, made up of Kenyans from all walks of life,” he remarked.

