List of 16 Politicians Who Might be Locked out of August Polls over Graft

At least 16 politicians might be barred from running for office in the August general elections if Activist Okiya Omtatah’s petition in the high court sails through.

Omtatah expresses worry that numerous individuals implicated in the misappropriation of public funds are vying for parliamentary seats.

“..including the so-called COVID-19 billionaires are lining up to vie at the 9th August 2022 general elections for various positions at the county and national levels of government,” reads part of his petition.

According to Omtatah, the best way to ensure good governance, which includes putting an end to rampant public fund theft and a general lack of transparency and accountability in the public sector, is to elect only people of integrity to State offices at both the county and national levels of government.

If his petition is approved by the high court, 16 politicians who are currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for graft will be barred from running for elective seats.

Some of the politicians who are currently under the EACC radar include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Ali Korane of Garissa, Okoth Obado of Migori Moses Lenolkulal, and Sospeter Ojamomg of Samburu and Busia respectively.

Others include Jonah Nburu(Lari), Alfred Keter (Nandi), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), John Waluke (Sirisia), Adama Awuor (Nyakach), Pavel Oimeke (Bonchari), and Bomet senator Christopher Langat