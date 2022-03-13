Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 16 Politicians Who Might be Locked out of August Polls over Graft

By

Published

unnamed 13

At least 16 politicians might be barred from running for office in the August general elections if Activist Okiya Omtatah’s petition in the high court sails through.

Omtatah expresses worry that numerous individuals implicated in the misappropriation of public funds are vying for parliamentary seats.

“..including the so-called COVID-19 billionaires are lining up to vie at the 9th August 2022 general elections for various positions at the county and national levels of government,” reads part of his petition.

According to Omtatah, the best way to ensure good governance, which includes putting an end to rampant public fund theft and a general lack of transparency and accountability in the public sector, is to elect only people of integrity to State offices at both the county and national levels of government.

Also Read

  1. Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans
  2. Uhuru Receives Petition to Impeach Aden Duale
  3. High Court Rejects Petition To Transfer Obado`s Case To Migori

If his petition is approved by the high court, 16 politicians who are currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for graft will be barred from running for elective seats.

Some of the politicians who are currently under the EACC radar include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Ali Korane of Garissa, Okoth Obado of Migori Moses Lenolkulal, and Sospeter Ojamomg of Samburu and Busia respectively.

Others include Jonah Nburu(Lari), Alfred Keter (Nandi), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), John Waluke (Sirisia), Adama Awuor (Nyakach), Pavel Oimeke (Bonchari), and Bomet senator Christopher Langat

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019