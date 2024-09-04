Connect with us

Politics

List Of 6 African Presidents Ruto, Raila held Talks With in China

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday held a series of meetings with different African Heads of State in Beijing China.

The two leaders held a meeting with Togo President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé and Assimi Goita of Mali.

In a statement, Ruto said they discussed an African Congress that will be held in Togo later in the year as well as Odinga’s candidature for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

“Held talks with Presidents Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo and Assimi Goita of Mali on a pan-African Congress to be held in Lome, Togo, later in the year. Also discussed support for the candidature of the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga for the position of the chairperson of the African Union Commission,” Ruto stated.

Raila and Ruto then met  President Paul Kagame of Rwanda about Kenya’s deep relations with Rwanda and Odinga’s AUC bid.

The duo also met President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau and discussed trade ties and the former premier’s AUC bid.

“Met President Embalo of Guinea-Bissau in Beijing, China, and discussed the role African regional economic blocs can play in the continent’s integration. Also deliberated on the support of the candidature of the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga for the position of the African Union Commission chairperson,” Ruto stated.

Further President Ruto and Raila held talks with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno of Chad to lobby for Odinga’s AUC bid.

Raila is seeking to become the next African Union Commission chairman in the election that will held in 2025.

In a statement after the series of meetings, Raila noted that the responses of the six Heads of State were remarkable and fueled his drive toward achieving a prosperous African Continent.

“At the Beijing conference, President William Ruto and I seized the moment to engage with a dynamic array of African leaders. We presented our bold plans for AU reforms and my candidacy for AUC chairman. Their remarkable responses, enthusiasm, and commitment fuel our drive toward a more unified and prosperous Africa,” he stated.

The ODM leader will face Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar in the AUC chairman race.

President Ruto Names 2 Individuals Who Will Lead Raila's AUC Campaign Secretariat

