List Of Counties That Will Benefit If One Man One Shilling Formula Is Implement

The one man one vote one shilling revenue-sharing formula has sparked debate in recent weeks with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio leader Raila Odinga coming out to support it.

The one-man, one-shilling agenda has however been criticized by a section of leaders who have termed it unfair.

If the formula is implemented, Nairobi County will be the greater beneficiary gaining sh 15, 459,580,362 up from the current sh 20,072,059,115 allocation.

Nairobi will be followed by Kiambu which will be allocated sh 19,844,224,097 up from sh 12,227,552,449.

Nakuru County will get sh 17,562,513,835 a sh 3,969,089,142 increase from the current sh 13,593,424,693 allocation.

Meru county which is currently allocated sh 9,892,625,172 will receive sh 12,162,763,180 if the formula is implemented while Bungoma and Kakamega counties will receive sh 13,367,017,229 and sh 14,978,728,355 respectively.

Other counties that stand to gain from the one man one shilling revenue formula include; Mombasa, Machakos, Kajiado, Homa bay, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Migori, Muramga, and Kisii.

Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Narok, and Bomet counties will also benefit from the proposal.

Counties that will gain from the one man one shilling revenue sharing formula

On the other hand, Turkana County will suffer the most, losing sh 5,493,342,076 from the current sh 13,143,946,933 allocation.

Mandera will lose sh 4,457,859,876 followed by Tana River and Marsabit counties by sh 4,153,545,429 and sh 3,705,881,840.

Wajir and Samburu will lose sh3,341,075,419 and sh 2,988,953,949 whereas Isolo, Taita Taveta, and Lamu will lose sh 2,535,751,264, sh 2,317,688,697 and sh 1,985,664,349 respectively.

Other counties that stand to lose from the one-man-one shilling revenue-sharing formula include; Kitui, Kwale, West Pokot, Garissa, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Laikipia, Elegeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Makueni, Vihiga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyamira, Kilifi, Nyeri, Busia and Nandi.

Counties that will lose money in the one-man-one shilling revenue-sharing

Also Read: DP Gachagua’s Reaction After Raila Announced Support For One Man One Shilling Agenda

