Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed 

By

Published

raila og image

Fred Matiangi and Raila Odinga

The loss of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has left government officials including Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries orphaned after extinguishing their hopes of continuing to remain in government. 

Some of the Cabinet Secretaries were openly supporting Raila Odinga saying they were following the instructions of their boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the chairman of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. 

Raila Odinga had promised to reward the Cabinet Secretaries if he won the presidency and formed a government. 

Raila had already proposed to appoint Agriculture CS Peter Munya to continue holding the post. Other ministers who were not hiding their political support for Raila Odinga include  Internal Security CS Dr  Fred Matiang’i, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Keriako Tobiko of Environment, Eugene Wamalwa of Defense and Raphael Tuju. Finance CS Ukur Yatani was also supporting the Azimio movement. 

Speaking in Kisumu in December 2021, CS Matiang’i said that he did not need anyone’s permission to support Mr Odinga as he was following his elder brother President Kenyatta. 

“We are one and we have talked and agreed that Raila will be our leader. We are united as Nyanza people,” Mr Matiangi said. 

Interior Permanent Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho and the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti also appeared to be in favor of Azimio in the steps they took in carrying out their duties.

kibicho

kibicho

PS Kibicho was quoted several times saying that despite being a public servant, he had the right to participate in politics by mobilizing residents for government projects. 

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and former Deputy Chairman of the Jubilee party David Murathe are others individuals who have been orphaned by the loss of Raila Odinga.

20220501 142656

Atwoli was in the front row to promote Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and would from time to time claim that the former prime minister would be the fifth president of Kenya. 

Also Read: Day When Uhuru & Raila Humiliated William Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020