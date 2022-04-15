Connect with us

Politics

List Of Winners In UDA Nominations

By

Published

images 2022 04 15T142329.179
Kapseret MP Osca Sudi

Recently, UDA primaries were done in various parts of the country. However, the results of different counties met mixed reactions as some big names lost. Vocal politicians got a big blow after losing their nominations.

images 2022 04 15T142528.054

Charity Kathambi Chepkwony Njoro Mp

On the other hand, some places witnessed chaos as people believed that the some nominations were not done fairly. For instance, some places received marked ballot papers which rose a lot of questions if indeed the nomination was fair.

Consequently, Ruto made consensus in some regions and some received direct tickets.
In Igembe South, Meru County the incumbent MP John Paul Mwirigi was one of those mps that were issued with direct UDA ticket.

Nonetheless, here are the winners in the UDA current nominations.

In Naivasha, Nakuru county, John Kihagi won with 10,394 votes where he defeated Incumbent Naivasha Mp Jayne Kihara. Kihara got 9,991 votes where she claimed she’d been rigged out.

images 2022 04 15T142308.218

John Kihagi, Aspirant Naivasha MP

Oscar Sudi, the incumbent Kapseret member of parliament Oscar Sudi garnered 14,531 votes.

Paul Biego won the UDA ticket for Chesumei MP seat after he garnered 21,370 votes where he defeated incumbent mp Wilson Kogo. Kogo garnered 12,980 votes.

In Njoro, Nakuru county, Charity Kathambi, won the UDA ticket by 18,340 votes against her closest rival John Kaniaru’s 3,455 votes.

Interestingly, Linet Chepkorir won the Bomet Women UDA ticket. She is only 24 years old.

Read more Meet 24 Year Old Linet ‘Toto’ Chepkorir Who Has Won the Bomet Women Rep UDA ticket (Photos)

In Cherangany, a former area MP Wesley Korir won with 16,946 votes after defeating Julius Tunduria with more than half of his votes where Tunduria got 7,522 votes.

