Little Known Details of Kithure Kindiki’s Rise from Being a University Lecturer to Powerful CS

President William Ruto on Tuesday nominated former Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki for the Interior Cabinet Secretary Position.

The soft spoken politician played a huge role in the Kenya Kwanza campaigns and was rumoured to have been a serious contender in the race to deputize William Ruto in the August 9 General elections.

Kindiki was born in Irunduni village Tharaka Constituency in 1972.

The 50 year old was a scholar before joining politics. Kindiki studied a Bachelor of Laws from Moi University and a Master of International Human Rights Law and Democracy as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

He taught law at Moi and Nairobi Universities between 2003 and 2005.

Kindiki joined the government in 2008 after being appointed as secretary of cohesion in the Justice Ministry under the grand coalition government, a position he held for 100 days before resuming his teaching career.

He came to the political limelight in 2012 when he defended William Ruto in the crimes against humanity case at The Hague. The high-profile case marked the beginning of his relationship with his longtime ally, the DP.

In the 2013 General elections Kindiki vied for the Tharaka Nithi Senatorial seat under TNA ticket under the Jubilee Alliance.

He was elected as the first senator for Tharaka Nithi County, a position he held for two terms in succession.

Between ,2013 and 2017 Kindiki was Senate Majority Leader. He moved to the position of Deputy Senate Speaker after the 2017 general elections but was removed in 2020 following the fallout of Uhuru Kenyattta and William Ruto.

The Lenana High School alumnus appears to have risen to the top leadership ranks of Kenya Kwanza through a combination of calculation and good fortune.

The father of three is credited to have drafted the coalition power-sharing agreement deal for Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Kindiki has extensive experience in International Law and Research, having worked for organizations such as the United Nations and the Kenya Section of the International Commission of Jurists.

