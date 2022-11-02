Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Little Known Details of New Interior PS Raymond Omollo 

By

Published

unnamed

President Ruto and Raymond Omollo

President William Ruto on Wednesday Appointed Raymond Omollo as the new Principal Secretary in the State Department for Interior and National Administration, taking over from Karanja Kibicho.

Speaking moments after being appointed Omollo stated that he will serve Kenyans diligently. 

“I am very happy, prepared and looking forward to serving Kenyans in the critical portfolio that touches on the security of everyone,” he stated. 

He was previously the Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Omollo has a background in biostatistics. He received a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Nairobi in 2002, and a certificate in Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Biostatistics, from the University of Washington.

pic ruto man

Between 2004 and 2006, he earned a master’s degree in biometry from the University of Nairobi.

In 2015, he earned a doctorate in applied statistics from Maseno University.

Prior to joining LBDA, Dr. Omollo worked as a data manager at the UoN until 2006, after which he became the Head of the Data Centre and Statistician at the Data for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) until 2019. 

He will now work with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to transform the security sector.

Their responsibilities include coordinating state functions and overseeing internal security and public administration among other things. 

These responsibilities are divided among 5 main departments: Provincial Administration Services, Kenya Police, Administration Police, Government Press, and the National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

These ‘heavy’ roles frequently place the CS and his PS in the crosshairs of many, particularly opposition members, as was the case with his predecessor Karanja Kibicho.

Omollo is the second Luo to hold the position after Hezekiah Oyugi who was the ministry’s Permanent Secretary 31 years ago.

He served during the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s tenure and exited on October 27, 1991.

Also Read: Senator Ledama Ole Kina Accuses President Ruto of Trying to Change the Constitution 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019