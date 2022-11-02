Little Known Details of New Interior PS Raymond Omollo 

President William Ruto on Wednesday Appointed Raymond Omollo as the new Principal Secretary in the State Department for Interior and National Administration, taking over from Karanja Kibicho.

Speaking moments after being appointed Omollo stated that he will serve Kenyans diligently.

“I am very happy, prepared and looking forward to serving Kenyans in the critical portfolio that touches on the security of everyone,” he stated.

He was previously the Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Omollo has a background in biostatistics. He received a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Nairobi in 2002, and a certificate in Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Biostatistics, from the University of Washington.

Between 2004 and 2006, he earned a master’s degree in biometry from the University of Nairobi.

In 2015, he earned a doctorate in applied statistics from Maseno University.

Prior to joining LBDA, Dr. Omollo worked as a data manager at the UoN until 2006, after which he became the Head of the Data Centre and Statistician at the Data for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) until 2019.

He will now work with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to transform the security sector.

Their responsibilities include coordinating state functions and overseeing internal security and public administration among other things.

These responsibilities are divided among 5 main departments: Provincial Administration Services, Kenya Police, Administration Police, Government Press, and the National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

These ‘heavy’ roles frequently place the CS and his PS in the crosshairs of many, particularly opposition members, as was the case with his predecessor Karanja Kibicho.

Omollo is the second Luo to hold the position after Hezekiah Oyugi who was the ministry’s Permanent Secretary 31 years ago.

He served during the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s tenure and exited on October 27, 1991.

