Little Known Details of President William Ruto’s Health Cabinet Secretary Nominee Susan Wafula

Susan Wafula was on Tuesday among the names that were nominated by President William Ruto to join his cabinet.

Susan Wafula Nakhumicha was appointed to become the next Health CS taking over from Mutahi Kagwe who has served in the docket since 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile she has expertise in procurement and supply chain management. She claims that her understanding of effective monitoring and tracing of goods can improve supply chain performance in four critical areas: efficiency, reliability, resilience, and sustainability.

Nakhumicha holds a Diploma in Pharmacy from Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC), a diploma in Healthcare Management from Kenya Institute of Management, and masters in Procurement and Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). She is currently doing a PhD in Business Management, Logistics and Supply Chain from JKUAT.

Susan Wafula has had a distinguished career working with corporations and NGOs in the health sector.

Before her nomination to join the William Ruto cabinet, Wafula was the Head of Supply for the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Global Program for Research and Training. The UCSF collaborates with health stakeholders to combat infectious diseases like malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis.

According to her portfolio at UCSF, she developed procurement plans, engaged in contract negotiations, managed standards, and conducted prequalification for suppliers.

Nakhumicha previously worked as the Nairobi Women’s Hospital’s Procurement and Logistics Manager. She worked as the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies’ purchasing manager from 2007 to 2013. Nakhumicha has also worked as the pharmacist manager for the AAR Kisumu branch.

In the 2022 general election’s Susan Wafula ran for the Trans Nzoia women representative seat under a Ford Kenya ticket where she finished at the third place.

