Lobby Group Launches Operation “Okoa Kiambu” , Want 200,000 Signatures To Kick Waititu Out

A lobby group on Wednesday, October 23 launched an operation dubbed “Okoa Kiambu,” aimed to kick out embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from office.

The operation aims to collect 200, 000 signatures in all 60 wards that will initiate a petition to oust Waititu out of office should it sail through to the County Assembly.

Waititu who has been living life on the edge followed with unending woes is likely to loose his seat should the move succeed and sail through.

The lobby group was coordinated by Hoswell Kinuthia who narrated that the directive was in response to the court order barring the Governor from accessing his office due to the Sh588 million graft case that he is facing.

Speaking to the media after the launch of the operation, Kinuthia explained that Kiambu County was paralyzed and service delivery slowed down due to the charges facing the Governor in court.

Ideally, he explained that the Governor had breached and failed the mandate of Chapter 6 of the constitution together with the leadership and Integrity Act.

“Things are bad on the ground. The hospitals have no medicine and key services are not being given out. Things cannot continue like this. A solution must be found quickly to seal the loophole created by the power vacuum,” said Kinuthia.

According to the coordinator, 50,000 signatures had so far been collected with an appeal made to the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to ensure the petition saw the light of day through their support.

Wanja Wagichungumwa, a member of the lobby group called upon Kiambu residents to show up in large numbers and adjoin their signatures.

“We do not know how long the case facing the governor will take. It may take five or more years and during all this time we need service delivery and development. It is now almost three years since we went to the last election and nothing much to show on the ground in terms of development,” said Wanja.

This follows a few days after the Governor was allegedly forced out of the VIP podium during Mashujaa day celebrations, with constant pleas to the President and the DPP to have his graft case dropped.

