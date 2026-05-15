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Politics

Maendeleo Chap Chap Rules Out Plan to Dissolve and Merge with UDA

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party has announced that it will remain an independent political party within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

In a statement on Thursday night, after a meeting of the party’s National Governing Council, the party said it had reflected on the current political landscape and resolved not to dissolve and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“While the party is aware that some political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have chosen to dissolve and merge into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Maendeleo Chap Chap has made a deliberate and democratic decision to remain a fully independent political party within the Coalition,” the statement read.

The party explained that its decision was guided by Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of political association and participation in democratic processes.

Despite remaining independent, Maendeleo Chap Chap reaffirmed its support for President Ruto’s leadership and pledged to back his bid for a second term in office.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap Party fully supports the development agenda, vision, and leadership of H.E. President Dr. William Ruto, and it shall support his re-election for a deserved second term in office,” MCC stated.

Further, the party announced plans to expand its structures nationwide ahead of the 2027 polls and invited aspiring leaders to seek elective positions on its ticket.

It additionally said it intends to field candidates for all elective seats across the country, including governors, senators, members of parliament, women representatives, and members of county assemblies.

“In preparation for the 2027 General Election, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party will field candidates for all elective positions across the country, including Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Representatives, and Members of County Assemblies,” the statement added.

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