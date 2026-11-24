Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala has dismissed claims that he has dumped the party and joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) party.

In a post on Tuesday, November 24, Malala flagged a poster alleging that he has joined the Edwin Sifuna-led party.

Malala accused his opponents of spreading the news, terming it cheap propaganda and misinformation.

“My opponents are finally on the brink of an inevitable defeat. They have resorted to cheap propaganda and Misinformation. My eyes are on the ball. Kakamega Governor’s office is my ultimate destination,” Malala stated.

The flagged poster claimed that Malala had declared a bid for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Elsewhere, Kisii Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka has dismissed claims that he has entered into a political agreement to support Governor Simba Arati’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a post on Tuesday, Onyonka clarified that he had not entered into any political pact with any individual in Kisii County to support their gubernatorial ambitions in next year’s general election.

The Kisii Senator described the reports of an alleged deal with Governor Arati as misinformation and propaganda.

“I am currently in the United States of America, engaging on important issues that concern our national political discourse. I would like to demystify on a matter of misinformation that has been circulating back at home, during my US trip.

“First, I have not entered into any political pact with any individual in Kisii County to support him for governor, more especially the current governor,” he said.

Onyonka maintained that his immediate responsibility was to continue serving the electorate who voted him into office, adding that residents would ultimately determine his next political move after completing his Senate term.