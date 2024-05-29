Malala Sends Warning To Sudi, Kuria, Murkomen And Kahiga

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has censured a number of UDA leaders over attacks on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 29, Malala warned Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Githunguri counterpart Gathoni Wamuchomba against attacking DP Gachagua saying they would face disciplinary action.

Malala also warned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over undermining unity in the ruling UDA Party.

“I specifically address recent public sentiments and actions of Githungari Member of Parliament, Hon, Gathoni Wa Muchomba. Kapserer Member of Parliament. Hon. Oscar Sudi and Nyeri Govemor, Hon. Mutahi Kahige. Your recent conduct not only undermines the party’s unity but abo disrespects the leadership that you pledged to serve.Let this be a stem warning: desist from such actions with immediate effect. Should this behavior persist, the party will take disciplinary action against you,” said Malala.

The UDA SG also warned Public Service CS Moses Kuria over being involved in political activities contrary to the law.

Malala dared Kuria to resign from the Kenya Kwanza government and focus on politics.

“It has come to my attention that some Cabinet Secretaries have been involving themelves in political activities, contrary to the law which requires them to remain apolitical. Hon. Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action. your primary responsibility is to serve the people within your docket. Should you wish to engage in politics, you are welcome to resign and join the political arena,” he added.

The former Kakamega Senator further warned Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen against being involved in politics.

Similarly, Malala urged young UDA MPs to stop engaging in premature

campaigns for the 2032 general election and focus on serving their constituents.

“Early campaigning not only distracts from your responsibilities but also disrespects the trust placed in you by the electorate. Should you continue with these premature campaigns, the party will take men disciplinary action against you,” Malala stated.

