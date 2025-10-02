Maraga Launches 2027 Presidential Bid Under United Green Movement

Former Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga has officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential elections. Maraga, known for his firm stance on judicial independence during his tenure, will be vying for the nation’s top office under the banner of the United Green Movement Party (UGMP). This announcement, made today, October 2, 2025, marks a significant shift for the former head of the judiciary, who previously maintained a non-political profile.

Maraga’s entry is set to inject a fresh dynamic into the upcoming polls, potentially reshaping alliances and campaign strategies. His past role as Chief Justice, where he famously nullified the 2017 presidential election results, has cemented his image as a figure committed to constitutionalism and the rule of law. Political analysts are already weighing the implications of his candidacy, with many pointing to his clean public record as a potential advantage. “Maraga’s integrity is his strongest asset,” noted Dr. Ndungu Kimani, a political science lecturer at the University of Nairobi. “He represents a departure from traditional political figures, which could resonate with a segment of the electorate yearning for change.”

Speaking at the UGMP headquarters during his declaration, Maraga emphasized his commitment to good governance and sustainable development. “My decision to enter this race is driven by a deep conviction to serve the people of Kenya and uphold the principles of justice and equity,” Maraga stated emphatically. “The United Green Movement Party offers a platform for transformative leadership, focusing on environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and eradicating corruption.” He further elaborated on his vision, promising a government that prioritizes the welfare of all Kenyans, regardless of their background. “We must build a nation where opportunities are abundant, and the rule of law is paramount,” he added.

The UGMP, while not a mainstream political giant, has been steadily gaining traction with its focus on environmental issues and social justice. Maraga’s leadership is expected to significantly boost the party’s visibility and appeal. His campaign is anticipated to focus on themes of accountability, judicial reform, and climate action, areas where he has demonstrated a strong track record or expressed keen interest.

With the 2027 election race heating up, Maraga’s bold entry on the Green ticket is set to become one of the most closely watched moves – drawing keen interest from analysts and ordinary Kenyans alike.