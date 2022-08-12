Martha Karua Humiliated in Her Home County as the UDA Wave Sweeps all Seats 

Azimio la Umoja Presidential running mate Martha Karua has been humiliated by the UDA wave which has seen the Ruto led party win all the seats in Kirinyaga.

Parties associated with the Azimio la Umoja failed to secure even a single seat while UDA won all the four constituencies in Kirinyaga.

In Gichugu constituency where the Narc Kenya party leader comes from UDA candidate Gichimu Githinji was reelected after garning 33,889 votes.

His closest opponent, Peterson Njomo, who ran as an independent, received 15,069 votes.

Mary Maingi was victorious in Mwea Constituency after defeating incumbent Kabinga Wathayu of the Jubilee party. Maingi received 50,667 votes compared to Wathayu’s 31,735 votes.

In Ndia Parliamentary race George Kariuki of the UDA party was re-elected.

In Kirinyaga Central, UDA’s Gachoki Gitari defeated incumbent Munene Wambugu of the Jubilee party to reclaim his seat.

According to the results reported by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the vote-rich Mt Kenya region supported the yellow party in a resounding majority.

Incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga is also expected to keep her position even as vote tallying nears conclusion.

As of Thursday, August 11, Kirinyaga woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici trailed behind incumbent Ann Waiguru with 104,980 votes while the former Devolution CS had 112, 932.

Ngirici has however shown dissatisfaction in the tallying process claiming that the incumbent had rigged her out in some parts of the County.

Karua also lost the presidential vote in her own polling station after Raila Odinga managed 311 votes (25.2 per cent) against Ruto’s 911 votes (74 per cent) of the ballots cast at Mugumo Primary School.

The region, which has always voted as a bloc, had a low voter turnout, with commentators attributing this to the region’s lack of a credible presidential candidate.

