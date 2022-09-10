Martha Karua Speaks After Mass Defections From Azimio to Kenya Kwanza 

Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance deputy party leader Martha Karua has lambasted President elect William Ruto’s move to invade the opposition camp.

William Ruto has been courting politicians who were formerly affiliated with the Azimio political organization for the past few weeks.

Those who have dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza include; Senator Ali Roba of Mandera and his UDM party, former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Tiaty MP William Kamket and MDG party Leader David Ochieng.

The most recent defector is former Kisii governor James Ongwae, who left the ODM for the Kenya Kwanza on Friday.

“Had insightful discussions with the 5th President of Kenya William Ruto. Congratulations Mr President, best wishes, good health & God’s favour in your tenure as you steer our country toward economic recovery. God bless Kenya!” the former Kisii Governor said after meeting Ruto in Karen.

Ongwae was in the company of Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, ex-MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Zepedeo Opore(Bonchari), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Stephen Manoti(Bobasi) and Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu).

Martha Karua now claims that the move is part of Ruto’s alleged plans to weaken opposition political organizations.

According to the former Justice Minister Kenya would become a one-party state if the current trend of leaders joining the soon-to-be government continues.

“This is a deliberate and sustained offensive to decimate the opposition and return the country to a defacto one-party state,” said Karua.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina on Thursday hitted out at Ongwae accusing him of being greedy.

”During the campaigns you supported Azimio but today your greed is taking you to Kenya Kwanza bure Kabisa get some balls and retire honorably” Ole Kina said.

Also Read: Martha Karua Humiliated in Her Home County as the UDA Wave Sweeps all Seats