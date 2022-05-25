Martha Karua Warns Mt Kenya Residents Against Trusting Ruto, Gachagua

Azimio la Umoja presidential running Martha Karua on Tuesday May 25 camped in the Mt Kenya region where she campaigned for Raila Odinga.

While addressing roadside rallies in Laikipia County, Karua claimed Deputy President William Ruto and his running-mate Rigathi Gachagua cannot be trusted with public resources.

Without specifying names, the former Gichugu Member of Parliament depicted the Ruto-Gachagua ticket as one which cannot be trusted with the country’s leadership.

“Even in your family, you know which child you cannot send to take care of goats because you know they will not return home with all of them, and you know who is that one that you can send,” she said.

The Narc Kenya leader, who launched Azimio’s campaign in the Mt Kenya region last week after being named deputy president candidate, said the coalition will revive the country’s economy, lower living costs, fight corruption, and enhance health care.

Karua, who was joined by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, area governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, said that if Azimio takes over the government, they will continue to develop the country’s infrastructure and speed up efforts to revamp the agriculture sector.

Karua advised Kenyans to be skeptical of candidates who make extravagant promises, and asked voters to base their decision on the leaders’ track records.

“Now look at the two teams seeking the presidency. One of the teams is being led by Raila and it’s a team to be trusted. Our history speaks for itself. When I was the Water minister, I did a lot of projects. When Raila was minister for Infrastructure, he spearheaded many road projects. When our competitors were in government, what did they achieve?” Karua said.

